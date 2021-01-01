Connecting to every server. With an easy to use interface, connect to servers, enterprise file sharing and cloud storage. You can find connection profiles for popular hosting service providers.
FTP
A widely tested FTP (File Transfer Protocol) implementation for the best interoperability with support for FTP over secured SSL/TLS connections.
SFTP
With support for strong ciphers, public key and two factor authentication. Read settings from your existing OpenSSH configuration.
WebDAV
With interoperability for ownCloud, box.com, Sharepoint and BigCommerce and many other WebDAV servers. TLS mutual (two-way) authentication with client certificate.
OpenStack Swift
Connect to Rackspace Cloudfiles or any other OpenStack Swift cloud storage providers.
Google Cloud Storage
Connect to buckets in Google Cloud Storage and configure as a website endpoint.
S3
Connect to any Amazon S3 storage region with support for large file uploads.
Azure
Access Microsoft Azure Cloud storage on your desktop.
Backblaze B2
Mount the low cost cloud storage on your desktop.
DRACOONVersion 6
Enterprise cloud service made in Germany.
Google Drive
Access Google Drive without synchronising documents to your local disk. With URL reference files on mounted volume to open Google Docs documents in the web browser.
Dropbox
Access Dropbox without synchronising documents to your local disk.
OneDriveVersion 6
Connect OneDrive Personal, OneDrive Business and Sharepoint Online.
Files.comVersion 7
Fast, affordable, and available in 7 worldwide regions.
Cryptomator. Client side encryption with Cryptomator interoperable vaults to secure your data on any server or cloud storage. Version 6
Filename Encryption
File and directory names are encrypted, directory structures are obfuscated.
File Content Encryption
Every file gets encrypted individually.
Secure and Trustworthy with Open Source
No backdoors. No registration or account required.
Edit any file with your preferred editor. To edit files, a seamless integration with any external editor application makes it easy to change content quickly. Edit any text or binary file on the server in your preferred application.
Share files.
Web URL
Quickly copy or open the corresponding HTTP URLs of a selected file in your web browser. Includes CDN and pre-signed URLs for S3.
Distribute your content in the cloud. Both Amazon CloudFront and Akamai content delivery networks (CDN) can be easily configured to distribute your files worldwide from edge locations. Connect to any server using FTP, SFTP or WebDAV and configure it as the origin of a new Amazon CloudFront CDN distribution.
Amazon CloudFront
Manage custom origin, basic and streaming CloudFront distributions. Toggle deployment, define CNAMEs, distribution access logging and set the default index file.
First class bookmarking. Organize your bookmarks with drag and drop and quickly search using the filter field.
Files
Drag and drop bookmarks to the Finder.app and drop files onto bookmarks to upload.
Spotlight
Spotlight Importer for bookmark files.
History
History of visited servers with timestamp of last access.
Import
Import Bookmarks from third-party applications.
Browse with ease. Browse and move your files quickly in the browser with caching enabled for the best performance. Works with any character encoding for the correct display of Umlaute, Japanese and Chinese.
Quickly preview files with Quick Look. Press the space key to preview files like in Finder.app without explicitly downloading.
The outline view of the browser allows to browse large folder structures efficiently. Cut & paste or drag & drop files to organize.
Transfer anything. Limit the number of concurrent transfers and filter files using a regular expression. Resume both interrupted download and uploads. Recursively transfer directories.
Drag and drop to and from the browser to download and upload.
Copy files directly between servers.
Synchronize local with remote directories (and vice versa) and get a preview of affected files before any action is taken.
Integration with system technologies. A native citizen of Mac OS X and Windows. Notification center, Gatekeeper and Retina resolution.
All passwords are stored in the system Keychain as Internet passwords available also to third party applications. Certificates are validated using the trust settings in the Keychain.Bonjour
Auto discovery of FTP & WebDAV services on the local network.
Use Cyberduck as default system wide protocol handler for FTP and SFTP. Open
.inetloc files and
.duck bookmark files from the Finder.
Notifications in system tray (Windows) and the Notification Center (Mac).
Reads your proxy configuration from network settings. Encrypts passwords limiting access to your account.
We are open. Licensed under the GPL.
Come in. You can follow the daily development activity, have a look at the roadmap and grab the source code on GitHub. We contribute to other open source projects including OpenStack Swift Client Java Bindings, Rococoa Objective-C Wrapper and SSHJ.
International. Speaks your language.
English, čeština, Nederlands, Suomi, Français, Deutsch, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk, Slovenčina, Español, Português (do Brasil), Português (Europeu), 中文 (简体), 正體中文 (繁體), Русский, Svenska, Dansk, Język Polski, Magyar, Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Cymraeg, ภาษาไทย, Türkçe, Ivrit, Latviešu Valoda, Ελληνικά, Cрпски, ქართული ენა, Slovenščina, українська мова, Română, Hrvatski & Български език.
